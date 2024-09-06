Raiders announce season-ticket prices for 2025 season

Raiders fans who renew their season tickets before Nov. 11 will be entered into a drawing for various prizes, including a trip to Super Bowl 59.

Raiders fans cheer for the team against the New York Jets during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders season-ticket prices will increase for the 2025 season.

Season-ticket holders were emailed Friday alerting them to the increases for games at Allegiant Stadium.

The new prices for season tickets — if paid in full — range from $800 in Section 412 and Section 303 to $5,535 for seats in club sections C111, C113, C135 and C133. The past two seasons the least expensive tickets were $700 and the most expensive $4,500.

The Raiders didn’t respond to a request for comment on the price increase.

This is the second time since the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas in 2020 that season-ticket prices have increased. Season tickets were originally priced from $650 to $4,500 before they were hiked for the 2023 season.

Compared to initial season-ticket costs, prices have jumped about 23 percent since 2021, the first year fans were allowed to attend home games. Fans weren’t allowed to attend games in the inaugural 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who renew their tickets before Nov. 11 will be entered into a drawing for various prizes, including a trip to Super Bowl 59, a trip to the NFL draft with inner circle access and tickets to the Raiders’ cruise.

Raiders season tickets aren’t the most expensive in the NFL, but they have been one of the most expensive tickets on the secondary market.

The lure of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium — one of the newer stadiums in the league — have helped lead to the strong secondary ticket market interest.

“The Las Vegas Raiders share our commitment to providing the best experiences for fans, including a dedicated and secure platform for purchasing, reselling and managing tickets,” Clay Luter, Ticketmaster executive vice president and co-head of sports, said in a statement. “The demand for NFL tickets is at an all-time high, and we are proud to provide our industry-leading solutions to Raiders fans.”

The success of the Raiders since moving to Las Vegas has them ranked as the seventh most valuable NFL franchise at $6.7 billion, according to Forbes. The franchise generated $779 million in revenue in 2023.

“Super Bowl LVIII gave us the opportunity to see firsthand the best-in-class experience that Allegiant Stadium provides to fans,” Robert Gallo, NFL vice president of club business development, said in a statement. “In addition to premier food and beverage options and a wide variety of seating products that appeal to many, the Raiders have consistently invested in technology and sustainability initiatives to enhance the game-day experience.”

