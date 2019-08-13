Raiders’ Antonio Brown asks Twitter to help find new helmet

Wide Receiver Antonio Brown tweeted out a plea on Tuesday, asking for help searching for a new helmet.

Raiders fans looking for a new piece of memorabilia, now is your chance.

Wide Receiver Antonio Brown tweeted out a plea on Tuesday, asking for help searching for a new helmet. The reward? A signed, practice worn Raiders helmet.

“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after,” Brown said. “In exchange, I will trade a signed practice worn Raiders helmet.”

Brown’s search comes one day after an arbitrator ruled against his request to wear his old helmet. The NFL recently decided Brown’s helmet, which he’s worn since 2010, no longer was certified for use.

