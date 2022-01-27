63°F
Raiders

Raiders ask for permission to interview Josh McDaniels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 2:14 pm
 
New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels watches from t ...
New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Raiders on Thursday asked for permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching job.

The Raiders have already interviewed Patriots inside linebacker coach Jared Mayo for the same position and New England player personnel director Dave Ziegler for the vacant general manager job.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Could Derek Carr still play in the Pro Bowl?
By / RJ

AFC quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will not play in the game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, cracking open the door for the Raiders’ Derek Carr to make the AFC roster.