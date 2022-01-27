Raiders ask for permission to interview Josh McDaniels

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who had a failed stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos, will interview with the Raiders.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Raiders on Thursday asked for permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching job.

The Raiders have already interviewed Patriots inside linebacker coach Jared Mayo for the same position and New England player personnel director Dave Ziegler for the vacant general manager job.

