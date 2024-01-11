49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 2:54 pm
 
Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo takes the field before an NFL game between the Rai ...
Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo takes the field before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo looks on during the first half of an NFL game agai ...
Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo looks on during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are down a coach.

The New York Giants hired offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same position, the team announced Thursday. Bricillo was with the Raiders for two seasons after spending three years with the New England Patriots.

He is the first departure from the coaching staff this offseason. There could be several more on the offensive side of the ball as the Raiders look to overhaul a unit that disappointed all year.

The team is also in the middle of a search for a full-time general manager and coach. Interim general manager Champ Kelly and interim coach Antonio Pierce are expected to get strong consideration.

Several other staff members have drawn interest from around the NFL.

The Titans requested to talk to Pierce about their coaching vacancy. The Chargers also asked to talk to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about their head coach opening.

The Raiders did block Graham from interviewing for a defensive coordinator position with another team.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
2
Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Gruden, NFL legal fight
Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Gruden, NFL legal fight
3
Raiders’ draft spot set, but will a top QB be available?
Raiders’ draft spot set, but will a top QB be available?
4
Raiders free agency preview: Who could leave team this offseason?
Raiders free agency preview: Who could leave team this offseason?
5
How did Derek Carr’s 1st season with Saints compare to Raiders QBs?
How did Derek Carr’s 1st season with Saints compare to Raiders QBs?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
Raiders ask to interview 4 candidates for GM position
Raiders ask to interview 4 candidates for GM position
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list
Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list
3 takeaways of Raiders coaching staff after 14 games
3 takeaways of Raiders coaching staff after 14 games
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?