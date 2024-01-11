Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants

One of the Raiders’ position coaches left for another opportunity Thursday, in what could be the start of an overhaul to the team’s offensive staff.

Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo takes the field before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo looks on during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are down a coach.

The New York Giants hired offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same position, the team announced Thursday. Bricillo was with the Raiders for two seasons after spending three years with the New England Patriots.

He is the first departure from the coaching staff this offseason. There could be several more on the offensive side of the ball as the Raiders look to overhaul a unit that disappointed all year.

The team is also in the middle of a search for a full-time general manager and coach. Interim general manager Champ Kelly and interim coach Antonio Pierce are expected to get strong consideration.

Several other staff members have drawn interest from around the NFL.

The Titans requested to talk to Pierce about their coaching vacancy. The Chargers also asked to talk to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about their head coach opening.

The Raiders did block Graham from interviewing for a defensive coordinator position with another team.

