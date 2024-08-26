95°F
Raiders News

Raiders begin roster cuts by waiving rookie cornerback

Raiders cornerback Woo Governor (44) catches a pass as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their N ...
Raiders cornerback Woo Governor (44) catches a pass as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2024 - 3:45 pm
 

The Raiders waived rookie cornerback Woo Governor, a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed Monday.

Governor, a rookie free agent from Northern Iowa, is a candidate to return to the team’s practice squad.

The Raiders need to trim their roster from 90 players to the NFL limit of 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor had four interceptions and 123 tackles in 22 career games at Northern Iowa.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

