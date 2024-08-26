Raiders begin roster cuts by waiving rookie cornerback

The Raiders started to trim their roster Monday, one day before they have to be down to the NFL maximum of 53 players.

Raiders mailbag: Is trading quarterback an option?

Raiders rewind: What stood out on tape in preseason tie with 49ers?

Caesars Sportsbook on hook for $2.5M payout on Raiders bet

Who’s in, who’s out? Final Raiders’ 53-man roster projection

Raiders cornerback Woo Governor (44) catches a pass as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders waived rookie cornerback Woo Governor, a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed Monday.

Governor, a rookie free agent from Northern Iowa, is a candidate to return to the team’s practice squad.

The Raiders need to trim their roster from 90 players to the NFL limit of 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor had four interceptions and 123 tackles in 22 career games at Northern Iowa.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.