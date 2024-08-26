Raiders begin roster cuts by waiving rookie cornerback
The Raiders started to trim their roster Monday, one day before they have to be down to the NFL maximum of 53 players.
The Raiders waived rookie cornerback Woo Governor, a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed Monday.
Governor, a rookie free agent from Northern Iowa, is a candidate to return to the team’s practice squad.
The Raiders need to trim their roster from 90 players to the NFL limit of 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Governor had four interceptions and 123 tackles in 22 career games at Northern Iowa.
