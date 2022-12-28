Raiders bench QB Derek Carr, to start Jarrett Stidham

The Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr and will start backup Jarrett Stidham the final two games of the regular season, coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr meets with reporters after an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. The Steelers won 13-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Carr’s 2023 salary of $33 million and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary are injury guaranteed, meaning the Raiders will owe him $40.5 million should he get hurt over the next two weeks, a risk the Raiders seemingly did not want to take.

Carr signed a three-year, $121 million contract last offseason, but the Raiders have an out after this season in which they can either walk away from Carr or trade him while incurring just a $5.9 million hard cap hit.

The out clause has to be executed by February 15, or the 2023 salary and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary would have become fully guaranteed. The Raiders could trade him even if he is on the roster after that deadline.

