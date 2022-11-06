Raiders blow early lead, fall to Jaguars
The Raiders blew a 17-point lead for the third time this season and suffered a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Raiders blew a 17-point lead for the third time this season and suffered a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium.
Derek Carr threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.