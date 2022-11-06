Raiders blow early lead, fall to Jaguars

The Raiders blew a 17-point lead for the third time this season and suffered a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his fumble recovery with Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and escapes Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (50) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) pursues during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a tackle for loss with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans applaud as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores his second touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard Alex Bars (64) during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) shouts to fire up fans after Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, not pictured, scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans celebrate Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ ouchdown score, not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and looks to run past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) and cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Raiders blew a 17-point lead for the third time this season and suffered a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium.

Derek Carr threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.