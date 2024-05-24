Raiders star gets $6M raise for 2024 after contract reworked

One of the Raiders’ biggest stars, coming off two huge years, has received a restructured contract that includes a $6 million raise for this season.

How the Raiders are adapting to one of the NFL’s newest rule changes

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby answers questions during a media availability on the first day of the team’s offseason training program on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The face and leader of the Raiders just got a pay bump.

Maxx Crosby, coming off two seasons in which he’s logged 27 sacks, 179 tackles and 67 quarterback hits, was rewarded Thursday with a restructured contract and a $6 million raise for the 2024 season.

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Raiders in 2022 and was scheduled to make just over $19 million this year. The pay raise pushes his base salary to just over $25 million.

Crosby will also get a $1.2 million raise in 2025, pushing his salary next year to $22.5 million.

A fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in 2019, Crosby has grown into one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, but his value goes far beyond his dominance on the field.

He is a fixture at the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson every day, no matter the time of year. It is not unusual to see him in the building from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the offseason, putting in work on the field and in the weight room.

During draft weekend this year, Crosby took to social media to personally welcome each new pick. And this year, he took Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in last year’s draft, under his wing to help get him on track for this season.

Wilson credited Crosby for shaping his eating and work habits.

“I mean, I feel like it starts off the field. You’ve got to have good weight, good eating habits, sleeping habits to be the best on the field. I learned that from a leader in the room, Maxx Crosby,” Wilson said. “So, I tried to work with him all offseason to improve my game on the field.”

Crosby said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has asked him to set a tone for his teammates, and he readily accepted the role.

“AP challenged me early. It’s not just about me. There’s a lot of really good players, but the great ones bring others up,” Crosby said. “And for me, I took that personal. I know guys like (Robert) Spillane, John Jenkins, other dudes, it helps when you’ve got guys like that coming in because it gives the young guys no other option but to be here.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.