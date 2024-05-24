69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Tickets to Raiders home games most popular in NFL on secondary market

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their terrible towels as they dominate the Raiders during the fir ...
Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their terrible towels as they dominate the Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate a touchdown against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las V ...
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate a touchdown against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby answers questions during a media availability on the first da ...
Raiders star gets $6M raise for 2024 after contract reworked
How the Raiders are adapting to one of the NFL’s newest rule changes
Raiders Hall of Famer Jim Otto looks on from the sideline during before an NFL game between the ...
Who are the top 5 centers in Raiders history?
The Sphere welcomes Formula One fans before the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix aut ...
Raiders game to cap off Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Tickets to Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium are once again the most popular in the NFL on the secondary market.

The team was tops in total sales 24 hours after the 2024 NFL schedule was released May 15, according to online ticket broker StubHub. The other clubs in the top five were the Cowboys, Steelers, Falcons and Packers.

The average price for tickets sold to Raiders games this year on StubHub is $358, the ticket broker said.

The team’s top-selling home game, before taxes and fees are included, is against the Steelers on Oct. 13. The average ticket-selling price for the contest is $513. The cheapest available ticket costs $355.

The Raiders’ next four top-selling games are against the Chiefs on Oct. 27 ($443 average), the Browns on Sept. 29 ($341 average), the Falcons on Dec. 16 ($322 average) and the Panthers on Sept. 22 ($313 average). The Browns, Panthers and Falcons are visiting Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

Raiders games have been a tourism touchdown for the city. They’ve become a go-to destination for NFL fans.

The Raiders’ one preseason and nine regular-season home games last year at Allegiant Stadium drew an average crowd of 56,972, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data tracked by the Review-Journal.

An average of 63 percent of those attendees were from out of town, according to the data. That means about 35,892 fans per game were not from Las Vegas.

“What it means is a continued economic shot in the arm for all Las Vegans who benefit from the tourism industry,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.

Naft, who also serves on the board of directors for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said those who attend events at the stadium tend to stay longer and spend more than the average visitor. That visitor spending generates valuable tax revenue that is used in a variety of ways in Southern Nevada.

“All of that fuels everything from education, to roads, to other public projects that benefit local Las Vegans,” Naft said.

Those visiting fans also contribute toward the hotel room tax set up to pay for the $750 million in public money used to construct the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

The 0.88 percent room tax on Clark County hotel rooms generated almost $6.6 million in February with Super Bowl 58 in town, according to stadium authority data. February 2023’s room tax revenue was $4.4 million.

The room tax was initiated in March 2017 and has since generated $329.7 million. That’s 7 percent higher than the $308.7 million budgeted for the first seven years of revenue collection.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap
recommend 2
Breakdown of Raiders schedule, beginning and ending with Chargers
recommend 3
Raiders schedule begins with heavy dose of Harbaugh brothers
recommend 4
5 things that stand out about the Raiders’ 2024 schedule
recommend 5
Las Vegas pursuing 2027 CFP national championship game
recommend 6
Sportsbook posts lines on all 17 Raiders games