Tickets to Raiders home games most popular in NFL on secondary market

Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium are once again the most popular purchase in the NFL on the online ticket broker StubHub.

Who are the top 5 centers in Raiders history?

How the Raiders are adapting to one of the NFL’s newest rule changes

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate a touchdown against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their terrible towels as they dominate the Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tickets to Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium are once again the most popular in the NFL on the secondary market.

The team was tops in total sales 24 hours after the 2024 NFL schedule was released May 15, according to online ticket broker StubHub. The other clubs in the top five were the Cowboys, Steelers, Falcons and Packers.

The average price for tickets sold to Raiders games this year on StubHub is $358, the ticket broker said.

The team’s top-selling home game, before taxes and fees are included, is against the Steelers on Oct. 13. The average ticket-selling price for the contest is $513. The cheapest available ticket costs $355.

The Raiders’ next four top-selling games are against the Chiefs on Oct. 27 ($443 average), the Browns on Sept. 29 ($341 average), the Falcons on Dec. 16 ($322 average) and the Panthers on Sept. 22 ($313 average). The Browns, Panthers and Falcons are visiting Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

Raiders games have been a tourism touchdown for the city. They’ve become a go-to destination for NFL fans.

The Raiders’ one preseason and nine regular-season home games last year at Allegiant Stadium drew an average crowd of 56,972, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data tracked by the Review-Journal.

An average of 63 percent of those attendees were from out of town, according to the data. That means about 35,892 fans per game were not from Las Vegas.

“What it means is a continued economic shot in the arm for all Las Vegans who benefit from the tourism industry,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.

Naft, who also serves on the board of directors for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said those who attend events at the stadium tend to stay longer and spend more than the average visitor. That visitor spending generates valuable tax revenue that is used in a variety of ways in Southern Nevada.

“All of that fuels everything from education, to roads, to other public projects that benefit local Las Vegans,” Naft said.

Those visiting fans also contribute toward the hotel room tax set up to pay for the $750 million in public money used to construct the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

The 0.88 percent room tax on Clark County hotel rooms generated almost $6.6 million in February with Super Bowl 58 in town, according to stadium authority data. February 2023’s room tax revenue was $4.4 million.

The room tax was initiated in March 2017 and has since generated $329.7 million. That’s 7 percent higher than the $308.7 million budgeted for the first seven years of revenue collection.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.