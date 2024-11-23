Raiders-Broncos preview: Injuries could affect AFC West rematch

The beat-up Raiders are hoping for a chance at redemption when they host the Broncos, the team that kicked off their six-game losing streak, on Sunday.

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) rushes with the football during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) smiles during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the football against the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass intended for Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) rushes towards the end zone as Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) misses on a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ first divisional rematch of the season is Sunday, as they’ll host the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

The team’s current six-game losing streak began with a 34-18 loss in Denver on Oct. 6. The Raiders (2-8) have been spiraling since.

They’ll try to get back on track against the Broncos, who have surprised fans with their 6-5 start.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders vs. Broncos

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Broncos -6, total 41½

Series history

The Broncos snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series with their win in Week 5. Denver still trails 73-55-2 all-time in an AFC West rivalry that dates back to the Raiders’ inaugural season in 1960.

The two teams split their only two postseason meetings, with the last one coming in 1994.

Last meeting

Oct. 6 — Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the Broncos’ 34-18 victory.

The game started much better than it ended for the Raiders, who were up 10-0 after the first quarter. They were driving to extend their lead in the second quarter when quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an interception into the end zone that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The play turned the game and the season around for the Raiders.

Bold predictions

1. Practice squad running back Sincere McCormick will lead the Raiders in rushing yards.

2. Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson will get the first interception of his career.

3. Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton will catch at least nine passes to set a season high in receptions.

Storyline

The Raiders, since Minshew’s disastrous interception, are 0-6 and have been outscored 185-99 by their opponents.

That one play seemed to send the two teams in opposite directions.

The Broncos are a playoff contender despite having a rookie quarterback in Nix and appear to be ahead of schedule. The Raiders have almost nothing to play for at this point and can begin looking ahead to the offseason. They’re also dealing with a cluster of injuries in their secondary and running back room.

There appear to be few reasons to believe that the Raiders could win this game. But they continue to battle under coach Antonio Pierce and kept things close on the road against the Dolphins last week despite having every reason to mail things in.

The Raiders should be able to find enough motivation to play their division rival tough at home Sunday.

When the Raiders have the ball

This will be interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s second game in charge and he made some subtle changes that helped the team move the ball last week.

Hey, it’s something.

Turner called play-action passes on early downs more often than his predecessor Luke Getsy did. He also stressed to Minshew to get the ball out fast. The results were mostly good against Miami.

It helps that the Raiders got a great performance from rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who set career highs in targets (16), catches (13) and receiving yards (126).

The team’s running game, on the other hand, continued to struggle against the Dolphins. Things may not get better this week with running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White considered doubtful with injuries. Veteran Ameer Abdullah will get a chance at an expanded role, but McCormick and rookie Dylan Laube should get opportunities as well.

When the Broncos have the ball

Nix has been better than expected and may have elevated himself into the rookie of the year discussion with his play in recent weeks.

There still isn’t much about the Broncos’ offense that’s special.

Running back Javonte Williams has been steady, but he’s barely holding off rookie Audric Estime for the starting job.

Sutton is a talented receiver and has a team-leading 49 catches for Denver, but no one else on the Broncos has more than 27 receptions.

The offense at least hasn’t had to be spectacular to win games. Denver’s defense is giving up 16.6 points per game this season, the second-fewest in the NFL.

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle). DOUBTFUL: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), RB Zamir White (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), C Andre James (ankle), CB Jack Jones (back). G Cody Whitehair (ankle). FULL: TE Justin Shorter (illness).

■ Broncos: OUT: LB Drew Sanders (Achilles), WR Josh Reynolds (hand). QUESTIONABLE: DE Zach Allen (rest). FULL: S Brandon Jones (abdomen), S P.J. Locke (thumb), G Ben Powers (shoulder).

The pick

Raiders 20, Broncos 18

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal