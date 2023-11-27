50°F
Raiders News

Raiders can’t hold early double-digit lead, fall to Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2023 - 4:19 pm
The Raiders wasted an early 14-point lead and lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O’Connell hit Jakobi Meyers for an 18-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ first possession, and Josh Jacobs ran 63 yards for a TD in the second quarter as the Raiders took a 14-0 lead against the Super Bowl champions.

But Mahomes rallied the Chiefs (8-3) with two second-quarter touchdowns and a 14-14 halftime tie.

The Chiefs, who hadn’t scored in the second half in three straight games, then scored 17 second-half points to secure the win.

Jacobs rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries. O’Connell threw for 248 yards.

The Raiders (5-7) have a bye next week before hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) away as ...
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Chiefs
By / RJ

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ loss to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in a game they led 14-0 in the second quarter.

