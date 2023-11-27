Raiders can’t hold early double-digit lead, fall to Chiefs

The Raiders wasted an early 14-point lead and lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) is grabbed by Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after a kickoff return during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) streaks for the end zone as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) misses a diving tackle during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) away as he runs for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce watches his players as they warm up to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders center Andre James (68) is greeted by Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce as he stretches to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores as Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) arrives late during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warms up to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) shakes hands with Interim Coach Antonio Pierce as he stretches to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) shakes hands with Interim Coach Antonio Pierce as he stretches to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides after a run beneath Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) streaks for the end zone as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) misses a diving tackle during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce takes the field as his team prepares to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A few Kansas City Chiefs fans arrive wearing Taylor Swift shirts before facing the Raiders outside before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans plays parking lot football outside before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped on a run by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans enjoy food and conversation in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans can purchase giant shot alcohol in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) chats with his wife Jael as he takes the field to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans dance in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders characters greet others in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The "Hangover Raider" in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders wasted an early 14-point lead and lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O’Connell hit Jakobi Meyers for an 18-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ first possession, and Josh Jacobs ran 63 yards for a TD in the second quarter as the Raiders took a 14-0 lead against the Super Bowl champions.

But Mahomes rallied the Chiefs (8-3) with two second-quarter touchdowns and a 14-14 halftime tie.

The Chiefs, who hadn’t scored in the second half in three straight games, then scored 17 second-half points to secure the win.

Jacobs rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries. O’Connell threw for 248 yards.

The Raiders (5-7) have a bye next week before hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.