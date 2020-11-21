61°F
Raiders

Raiders clear another hurdle in getting key players back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2020 - 6:45 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner #29 is seen on the sidelines during the second ha ...
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner #29 is seen on the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

The Raiders on Saturday awoke to no new COVID-19 positive test results, according to a person close to the situation, putting them in position to get several defensive players back from the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram, defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers were all placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday as high-risk close contacts of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. All of them except Ferrell remain on target to come off the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday.

Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who was also placed on the list on Tuesday as a close contact of Ferrell, was back at practice on Friday.

Only Joyner will have practiced in advance of the Chiefs game while going through COVID-19 protocols. Linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week, has not practiced this week and his status remains in question.

