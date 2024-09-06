Raiders pass rusher to miss season opener due to knee injury

The Raiders will be down a pass rusher when they open their season on the road against the Chargers on Sunday.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a media question before practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 04, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) as running back Samaje Perine (25) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce will not play in Sunday’s season opener against the Chargers due to a knee injury.

Koonce got hurt at Thursday’s practice.

Coach Antonio Pierce did not say how long Koonce is expected to be out.

The Raiders will need to lean on second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson for pass-rush help opposite Maxx Crosby with Koonce out. The team could also elevate Charles Snowden from the practice squad.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

