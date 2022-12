Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gave updates on Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on Wednesday.

The Raiders returned to work on Wednesday in preparation for their home game against the Patriots on Sunday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks at a news conference before practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders returned to work on Wednesday in preparation for their home game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Before they took the field, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels updated the media on Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.