Raiders cornerback says he underwent successful surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) is helped off the field into the tent to be assessed for ...
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) is helped off the field into the tent to be assessed for an injury during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen tweeted Tuesday that he underwent successful surgery.

He didn’t specify what kind of procedure he had, but battled a toe injury last season and started only five games. Mullen was the fulltime starter in 2020.

“Thanks to all, also want to think my negative supporters as well,” Mullen tweeted. “Back better then ever.”

