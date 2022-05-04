Raiders cornerback says he underwent successful surgery
Trayvon Mullen started only five games last season for the Raiders. He battled a toe injury, but didn’t specify what kind of surgery he had.
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen tweeted Tuesday that he underwent successful surgery.
He didn’t specify what kind of procedure he had, but battled a toe injury last season and started only five games. Mullen was the fulltime starter in 2020.
“Thanks to all, also want to think my negative supporters as well,” Mullen tweeted. “Back better then ever.”
No worries, successful surgery. Thanks to all, also want to think my negative supporters as well. Back better then ever
— Treyway Mullen (@MullenIsland1) May 3, 2022