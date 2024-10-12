Raiders could be without top receiver against Steelers

94°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2024 - 2:40 pm
 

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meyers is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for practice Wednesday and Thursday. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.

To prepare for his potential absence, the Raiders activated wide receivers Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.

The Raiders also activated rookie safety Trey Taylor from the reserve/injured list.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

