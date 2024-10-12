Raiders could be without top receiver against Steelers
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against Steelers.
Meyers is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for practice Wednesday and Thursday. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.
To prepare for his potential absence, the Raiders activated wide receivers Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.
The Raiders also activated rookie safety Trey Taylor from the reserve/injured list.
