Raiders could be without top receiver against Steelers

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meyers is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for practice Wednesday and Thursday. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.

To prepare for his potential absence, the Raiders activated wide receivers Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.

The Raiders also activated rookie safety Trey Taylor from the reserve/injured list.

