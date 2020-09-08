Raiders create cap space by restructuring Cory Littleton’s contract

The Raiders were up against the salary cap, but after restructuring the contract of linebacker Cory Littleton they now have approximately $9.1 million in cap space.

In this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) stretches during an NFL training camp practice in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders created some salary cap breathing room Tuesday by restructuring the contract of linebacker Cory Littleton.

By converting a large portion of Littleton’s 2020 salary to a $10.09 million restructure bonus, Littleton’s 2020 salary is now $910,000 according to Spotrac. As a result, the Raiders have approximately $9.1 million under the salary cap.

That is enough space to be active in the trade or free-agent market should an attractive player become available. Potential areas of need are backup running back, safety and linebacker.

The Raiders signed Littleton, the former Pro Bowler for the Los Angeles Rams, to a three-year, $35.25 million contract last month that included $22 million in guaranteed money.

