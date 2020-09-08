77°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders create cap space by restructuring Cory Littleton’s contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 8:39 am
 

The Raiders created some salary cap breathing room Tuesday by restructuring the contract of linebacker Cory Littleton.

By converting a large portion of Littleton’s 2020 salary to a $10.09 million restructure bonus, Littleton’s 2020 salary is now $910,000 according to Spotrac. As a result, the Raiders have approximately $9.1 million under the salary cap.

That is enough space to be active in the trade or free-agent market should an attractive player become available. Potential areas of need are backup running back, safety and linebacker.

The Raiders signed Littleton, the former Pro Bowler for the Los Angeles Rams, to a three-year, $35.25 million contract last month that included $22 million in guaranteed money.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Should Allegiant Stadium become site of a legal sportsbook?
Should Allegiant Stadium become site of a legal sportsbook?
2
Raiders’ Erik Harris emerging as leader of secondary
Raiders’ Erik Harris emerging as leader of secondary
3
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
4
Raiders QB Marcus Mariota heads to injured reserve list
Raiders QB Marcus Mariota heads to injured reserve list
5
Raiders’ Mike Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade a football decision
Raiders’ Mike Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade a football decision
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST