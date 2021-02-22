68°F
Raiders

Raiders defensive back arrested, accused of street racing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2021 - 2:05 pm
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand (34) warms up near cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) duri ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand (34) warms up near cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders defensive back Yakemah Siverand was one of three people arrested in Texas after being accused of street racing early Saturday morning in Houston.

Siverand was signed by the Raiders to a reserve future contract on Jan. 5. He joined the Raiders last Oct. 27 after being signed to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

