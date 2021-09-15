Raiders defensive end earns weekly AFC honor

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance Monday during a 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a defensive stoppage during the third quarter of their season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) grabs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Crosby sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson twice and hit the 2019 NFL MVP four other times. He pressured Jackson 10 times and earned a grade of 93.3 from Pro Football Focus, tied for the best among pass rushers in Week 1.

The Raiders’ pass rush pressured Jackson on 54.4 percent of his dropbacks, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

“We’ve been working together, and we really take this job seriously,” Crosby said. “You see all these guys making plays. We’ve been emphasizing the little details in practice, and you saw it tonight. It was a good start, and now we have to carry it over on a short week in Pittsburgh.”

Las Vegas visits the Steelers on Sunday in Week 2.

