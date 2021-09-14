Raiders deliver dramatic overtime win before packed house

This was the Raiders’ first regular-season game before fans at Allegiant Stadium, and they watched the home team win it on a long touchdown pass in overtime.

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch for a touchdown to win the game in overtimes against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (25) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans stand for the National Anthem before the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as the Raiders take the field to host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as Bruce Buffer introduces the Raiders the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops the ball during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) upended by Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) go to stop Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, including Javier "Radier Javi" Reyna of West Covina, Calif., left, and Tony Vasquez of Albuquerque, cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, including Javier "Radier Javi" Reyna of West Covina, Calif., left, and Tony Vasquez of Albuquerque, cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, including Jocelyn Lopeman, 6, of Fontana, Calif. cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, including Jocelyn Lopeman, 6, and her father Ryan Lopeman of Fontana, Calif., cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fans after the score during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders take the field before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by the Raiders defense during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans fill the stands during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) tires to catch a ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheers before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Comedian George Lopez meets with fans before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) carries a ball as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54), Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36), Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) follow him during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) carris a ball against Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch for a touchdown to win the game in overtimes against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks a tackle from Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brandon Williams (98) during a run in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans get excited during the fourth quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown to tie the game against the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) pulls in a big catch over Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) in overtime during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) extends to try to score a touchdown in the overtime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) extends to try to score a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in the overtime during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a big play with Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in overtime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a big play with Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) in overtime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders players celebrate their win in overtime during their season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) picks up a fumble with teammate Raiders defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) in overtime during their season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates with fans after an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates with fans in the black hole after an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and teammate Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrate their overtime win with fans during their season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates with fans after an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates after beating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) and Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrate a big defensive play in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gestures to the referees after a play in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) makes a game tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts after making a game tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), center, celebrates his game tying field goal with his teammates at the end of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a big play with teammates in overtime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a big play with Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) in overtime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On an historic night in Las Vegas, the only thing left for the Raiders was to create a reason for their rabid fan base to finally be able to celebrate Allegiant Stadium with them.

They delivered the goods, taking their fans on a wild roller-coaster ride over more than three hours of football that finally ended when Derek Carr lofted a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime to beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27.

It was wild and exhilarating and ugly and dumbfounding. But thanks to a much-improved defense that came up with timely stops, two turnovers and three sacks, the clutch right leg of Daniel Carlson and a steely-eyed quarterback who lived up to his history of late-game heroics, they survived a wild night to pick up a season-opening win.

That they even needed Carr and Jones to come up with the game-winning play was astounding. Only a few minutes before it appeared they had won the game when Bryan Edwards pulled in a 33-yard pass from Carr and leaped across the goal line.

But upon further review, Edwards was down before crossing the goal line. That set up a comedy of errors that included a false start at the goal line by rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood and a back-breaking interception when a Carr throw tipped off the hands of Willie Snead and into the waiting arms of Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett.

No touchdown. No field goal. Possession of the ball back to the Ravens, needing just a field goal to win.

In the past, such transgressions would have spelled disaster. But this is a different version of the Raiders, whose defense was retooled and remade during the offseason and showed up time and again late on Monday to keep the game close and, ultimately, save the day.

All of which came together when defensive end Carl Nassib came flying off the edge to sack and force a fumble from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson that Darius Philon scooped up at the Baltimore 27-yard line.

“No one blinked,” Nassib said.

The Raiders seemed to be setting up for a field goal to end it, but on second down they lost track of Carlson on the sideline, which resulted in a delay of game penalty that knocked them back five yards and potentially out of Carlson’s reach.

That changed the Raiders’ plans. On second and 14, Carr dropped back, waited for Jones to break free and then lofted a beautiful ball to him for the touchdown.

“I felt like I died and woke up. And then died again,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of the pulsating final few sequences.

Said Carr: “It always feels great to win that way.”

The Raiders pushed it to overtime thanks to a clutch 5-play, 38-yard drive that covered all but two seconds of the 37 seconds Carr had to work with. Starting from his own 25-yard line, Carr connected on a pair of throws covering 20 and 18 yards to Edwards to get the Raiders to the Ravens’ 37-yard line.

After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Carlson came running onto the field and calmly kicked a 55-yard field goal to tie the game 27-27 to send it to the extra period.

The Ravens had taken a 3-point lead when Justin Tucker booted a 47-yard field goal. To put the kick, and Tucker, in perspective, it was 48th straight fourth-quarter field goal.

Carr, though, wasn’t about to give in. Working without timeouts and needing to come up with some big plays, he dialed up Edwards on two straight plays to get the Raiders close enough for Carlson to kick it into overtime.

“I hope this is a sign of things to come for us,” Carr said. “Who cares how we did it. Let’s just win. I don’t care. We won the game. That’s all that matters.”

Carr finished 34 of 56 for 435 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. That it came on a night when the run game produced just 81 yards on 21 carries made it all the more impressive.

Maxx Crosby finished with two sacks to lead a revitalized defense. “We just gotta keep it rolling,” Crosby said.

The Raiders survived a bumpy beginning to the first half in which the moment almost appeared too big for them. Carr was out of rhythm and off-target while forcing targets to Waller, either by design or simply out of over-reliance on his favorite weapon.

The result was a disjointed offensive effort and four straight possessions that ended in punts. All of which led to the Ravens taking a 14-0 lead on a pair of six-play, 60-plus yard drives that featured the legs, arm and moxie of Jackson.

Carr eventually settled down, as did a fast-flying Raiders defense, which did a better job in the second quarter of managing the danger and potency of Jackson.

A 9-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run Jacobs pulled the Raiders within 14-7.

After stopping the Ravens on downs on the following drive, Carr drove the Raiders deep enough into Baltimore territory to set up Carlson up for a 34-yard field goal to make it 14-10.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.