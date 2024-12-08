Raiders down 2 RBs Sunday, paving way for practice-squad call up

The Raiders will be down their top two running backs Sunday against the Buccaneers, paving the way for a practice-squad call up to step up.

Why are some NFL teams so bad? It starts with the QB

How to watch Raiders vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 14

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison walks off the field for halftime of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

TAMPA, Fla. — Raiders running back Alexander Mattison will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury Sunday.

Mattison is among the team’s inactives for its road game against the Buccaneers. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), running back Zamir White (quad) and tight end Justin Shorter (back) are also inactive with injuries.

Running back Sincere McCormick figures to continue to get a lot of work with Mattison and White out.

“What you’re seeing on game days, on Sundays and Friday from last week is what we saw every day in practice — a guy that ran hard, runs tough, good vision, decisive, hits the hole,” coach Antonio Pierce said of McCormick this week. “First guy is not tackling him right now, and that’s been a big key for us in the run game, not getting tackled by that first defender. So, he’s making the most of his opportunity. He’ll keep getting opportunities.”

Guard Cody Whitehair and defensive end Janarius Robinson are healthy scratches.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play through an ankle injury.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.