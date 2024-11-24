Raiders down key cornerbacks, running backs against Broncos

The Raiders are down top two running backs and two starting corners against the Broncos.

Why has the Raiders’ defense been so disappointing this season?

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 12

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) fends off Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) while running with the ball during the first half of the NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders will be down their top two running backs and two starting cornerbacks against the Broncos on Sunday.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), Nate Hobbs (ankle) are both inactive against the Broncos, as are running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

The Raiders’ other inactive is backup guard Cody Whitehair, who has an ankle injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X