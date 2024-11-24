Raiders down key cornerbacks, running backs against Broncos
The Raiders will be down their top two running backs and two starting cornerbacks against the Broncos on Sunday.
Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), Nate Hobbs (ankle) are both inactive against the Broncos, as are running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury.
The Raiders’ other inactive is backup guard Cody Whitehair, who has an ankle injury.
