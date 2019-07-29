Raiders DT Eddie Vanderdoes exits practice with concussion

A bounceback summer for Eddie Vanderdoes hit a snag Sunday morning when the Raiders defensive tackle exited practice with a concussion, a person familiar with the situation said.

The Raiders will practice Monday in pads for the first time this offseason. Given the injury, Vanderdoes is not expected to participate. He suffered the ailment about halfway into Sunday’s session and did not return.

This is an important camp for the 2017 third-round pick.

He saw significant playing time as a rookie before tearing his left ACL in the fourth quarter of the Dec. 31 season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last August, he experienced a rehab setback in Napa, ultimately forcing him to miss the entire 2018 season.

The Raiders drafted three defensive linemen in 2018 and three more this April. Still, they hope to see Vanderdoes return and re-establish his NFL career.

That opportunity remains. But for now, his effort is on hiatus.

The Raiders have sustained a couple early injuries at defensive tackle. Ronald Ollie, an undrafted rookie and former star of “Last Chance U” on Netflix, exited on Saturday. NFL Films cameras followed his walk off the practice field, and he did not return Sunday.

