Raiders eliminated from playoff contention on last-second kick
Jason Sanders made a 44-yard field goal with a second left to lift the Miami Dolphins to the victory over the Raiders. That field goal was the fourth lead change in the final 3:37
Jason Sanders made a 44-yard field goal with a second left to lift the Miami Dolphins to a 26-25 victory over the Raiders on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
That field goal was the fourth lead change in the final 3:37 and eliminated the Raiders (7-8) from playoff contention.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.