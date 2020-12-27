45°F
Raiders

Raiders eliminated from playoff contention on last-second kick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 8:22 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes over the top of the pile for a touchdown versus the Mia ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes over the top of the pile for a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) spikes the ball after a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) spikes the ball after a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) defends Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) duri ...
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) defends Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) just misses a touchdown catch versus Miami Dolphins free sa ...
Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) just misses a touchdown catch versus Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) attempts to get more yards on a run as Miami Dolphins str ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) attempts to get more yards on a run as Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) and teammate outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) wrap him up during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a long reception over Miami Dolphins free safety Eri ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a long reception over Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) evades a diving tackle attempt by Miami Dolphins defensiv ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) evades a diving tackle attempt by Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Gi ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) is stopped on a touchdown run after a fake ...
Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) is stopped on a touchdown run after a fake put by Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) makes a shuffle pass by Raiders defensive tackle ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) makes a shuffle pass by Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles past Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles past Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks into the open field during an NFL football gam ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks into the open field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden pumps his fist at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidel ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden pumps his fist at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) breaks the tackle of Raiders defensive tackle Mau ...
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) breaks the tackle of Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) defend Miami Dolphins runn ...
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) defend Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) ...
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) dur ...
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginke ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) deflects the ball as Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson ...
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) deflects the ball as Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tries to catch a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) celebrates a big play with teammates in th ...
Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) celebrates a big play with teammates in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jason Sanders made a 44-yard field goal with a second left to lift the Miami Dolphins to a 26-25 victory over the Raiders on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

That field goal was the fourth lead change in the final 3:37 and eliminated the Raiders (7-8) from playoff contention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

