Raiders eliminated from playoff contention on last-second kick

Jason Sanders made a 44-yard field goal with a second left to lift the Miami Dolphins to the victory over the Raiders. That field goal was the fourth lead change in the final 3:37

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes over the top of the pile for a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) spikes the ball after a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) defends Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) just misses a touchdown catch versus Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) attempts to get more yards on a run as Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) and teammate outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) wrap him up during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a long reception over Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) evades a diving tackle attempt by Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) is stopped on a touchdown run after a fake put by Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) makes a shuffle pass by Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles past Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks into the open field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden pumps his fist at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) breaks the tackle of Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) defend Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) deflects the ball as Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tries to catch a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) celebrates a big play with teammates in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

That field goal was the fourth lead change in the final 3:37 and eliminated the Raiders (7-8) from playoff contention.

