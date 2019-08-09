Raiders expect WR Antonio Brown back soon

Antonio Brown is expected to rejoin the club at its training camp headquarters in the near future, a team official said.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) answers questions during a press conference after an offseason training session at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is shown during an NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif. The Raiders and their big personalities like Antonio Brown and Richie Incognito are ready to be stars on HBO's "Hard Knocks." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NAPA, Calif. — Antonio Brown is ready to wear a helmet.

The Raiders wide receiver is expected to rejoin the club at its training camp headquarters in the near future, a team official said. Brown has not participated in a full practice this camp, missing 10 of 11 sessions in their entirety. A foot ailment that forced him to begin camp on the nonfootball injury list is largely considered a nonissue moving forward.

Brown was absent for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Like other starters, he won’t participate in Saturday’s exhibition at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.

A recent report from a Pittsburgh TV anchor stated Brown has gone “radio silent” from the team and the Raiders have “zero clue where he is or what the progress of the foot injury is.” He hasn’t, and they do. Based on multiple conversations, that report does not reflect the thinking of those inside the Raiders organization.

Brown is expected back shortly.

The team next practices Monday and Tuesday.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.