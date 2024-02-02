Raiders expected to hire ex-NFL head coach as offensive coordinator

The Raiders made an important hire, selecting the offensive coordinator who will work with coach Antonio Pierce to revive a disappointing unit last season.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks the field before an NFL football game against Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won the game 33-22. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Barring a surprise, the Raiders are expected to hire former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, 44, spent last season as an offensive assistant at Southern California. He was Arizona’s coach before that from 2019 to 2022.

VN

Kingsbury was also Texas Tech’s head coach from 2013 to 2018.

The Cardinals’ record under Kingsbury was 28-37-1 during his four seasons. But he oversaw offenses that finished in the top 10 in 2020 and 2021.

Among the other candidates the Raiders interviewed were Rams assistant Zac Robinson, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

In his introductory news conference, new Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he was working to find the right fit.

“Just like everything else that we’ve done throughout this process, I honestly believe this, I don’t think everybody is meant to be for the Raiders. I don’t think everybody is meant to play for the Raiders or coach for the Raiders,” Pierce said. “I think that’s going to be something I really dig into as we go into that process.”

New general manager Tom Telesco said some important historical traits of the Raiders were important to the team.

“The Raiders have an identity on offense. It’s speed and get the ball downfield,” Telesco said. “I think that’s going to definitely want to be at least part of that. But there’s more that goes along with that as far as being able to run the ball when you have to run it and play-action pass. But we’ll find the right offensive coordinator that’s going to fit this team at this time.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.