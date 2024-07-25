104°F
Raiders fans flock to Southern California to see 1st practice

Raiders fans watch players practice during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans Tony Garcia waits in line to enter with Laron Evans, 12, and his father Ronald for the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans Laron Evans, 12, and his father Ronald wait to enter for the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders’ starting left tackle on PUP list for opening of camp
‘Hard Knocks’ star returns to Raiders after veteran WR retires
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby branches out into acting, comedy
Graney: Adams excited to be at Raiders camp, has no ‘Receiver’ regrets
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Ronald Evans has been a Raiders fan for most of his life, so he wasn’t about to miss the opportunity to see his favorite team practice in Southern California.

His son LaRon didn’t want to miss a chance to get an up-close look at his favorite player, wide receiver Davante Adams.

So father and son secured two of a limited allotment of tickets to Wednesday’s first session and made the nearly 100-mile drive from San Diego, arriving just after 7 a.m. to be the first in line when doors opened two hours later to secure seats in the front row.

“It’s right down the street,” said Ronald Evans, 54. “We had to do it. It’s a wonderful place to be.”

LaRon, 12, said his dad often shows him videos on small details of Adams’ film. He developed an even greater appreciation after watching the team practice for about 90 minutes.

“Getting to see what they do on a daily basis, you see it’s hard to be an NFL player,” LaRon said. “That’s one of the dreams I want to achieve, and seeing how they work is helping me to see the steps it will take to get there.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

