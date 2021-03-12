Raiders fans seek insight on free agency in weekly mailbag

Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is stacked up by Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With free agency a week away, Raiders fans are understandably hungry for information and insight. That was reflected in this week’s Vegas Nation Mailbag as questions came in on free agency, trades and contract restructures.

Here is a sampling:

RaiderNationSkull (@Pitz73): With the cap room, do you think Jon Gruden goes after a bigger fish at WR? Or does he stay put and work something out with Nelson Agholor Also, do you think Nelly really has a lot of interest : in FA?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: The first priority is bringing Agholor back, and given the cost-effectiveness in doing so he appears to be the best bet. The rapport he created with Derek Carr, and the reliability and production he represents make him extremely valuable. If they can’t work something out, there is confidence in the building that the improvement of Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards would offset the blow. Zay Jones is also a possibility to come back. The market could yield a player the equivalent of Agholor. As far as his market, hard to imagine he’s going to get a big offer somewhere.

DrD (@DrDraiders): Is there a possibility the Raiders walk away from the Carl Nassib contract, thus eating the dead money? Or do you believe they stick it out with him for at least another season?

VB: Anything is possible. He would represent a $3.7 million cap savings, so that does count for something. On the other hand, in a new system and with a year under his belt, no reason to think he can’t get untracked and be a reliable pass pusher off the bench. No doubt he is looking to rebound after a lackluster season.

Mike Hancho (@corona_mike): Do you have faith in the Raiders hitting on a FA signing?

VB: The key might be the new set of eyes the new defensive coaching staff adds. The Raiders are obviously gearing up under the cap to make some moves, and it will be interesting what sort of input Gus Bradley and his staff have and the type of player and skill sets they are seeking. If the Raiders can marry the resources with a better choice and assessment of talent, especially defensively, they are in position to make some big personnel improvements.

Seb Galastro (@sebgalastro): Would you trade pick 17 for a veteran? If so, who?

VB: Very good question. And without question, yes. Glancing around the league, it looks like Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter might be available as his rising price tag might price him out of Minnesota. The Raiders should absolutely be asking about a player the caliber of Hunter.

