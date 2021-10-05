Raiders’ flaws laid bare in 28-14 loss to Chargers

The loss left the 3-1 Raiders limping back to Las Vegas trying to figure out how to locate the on-button quicker to start games.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks off a big run past Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to get past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, left, during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, left, during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive guard John Simpson (76) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reaches for a pass as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) gets called for pass interference during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) pulls in a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) pulls in a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) makes a diving touchdown catch and run past Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) scores a touchdown past Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates a touchdown with Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) congratulates Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) after his touchdown catch as center Scott Quessenberry (61) looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) splits Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) scores a touchdown over Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) trips up Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson (82) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) spikes the ball, which led to a taunting call by the referees, during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) goes in for the tackle during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with teammates after making a big special teams play in the first half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks up a pass attempt to Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (20) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) cuts up field past Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) sprints up field past Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles fans cheer for the Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas fans cheer for the Raiders in the first half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles fans cheer for the Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks off a big run past Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cheer at the end of the national anthem before the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — First came the thunder. Then the rain. And before anyone knew it, the Chargers unleashed a lightning bolt so powerful it identified, exposed and then seized upon every nagging Raiders flaw.

The result was a 28-14 Chargers win that sent the Raiders (3-1) limping back to Las Vegas trying to figure out how to locate the on- button quicker to start games, get better blocking from a shaky offensive line and, perhaps most importantly, get healthy in a hurry in the secondary.

“We cannot come out and take that many punches in the first round,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, pointing to the 21-0 first-half deficit they tried and failed to overcome.

It was the third time this year the Raiders have trailed by two touchdowns or more to start a game.

Said wide receiver Hunter Renfrow: “That’s something we’ve got to do better. Look ourselves in the mirror and come out and play better.”

After a forgettable first half in which they had more penalty yards (53) than offensive yards (51), managed just one first down and surrendered 248 yards to Justin Herbert and the Chargers, the Raiders came roaring back with 14 straight points to start the first half. They then reached the L.A. 35-yard line on a 51-yard throw from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs.

But it was merely a tease and, really, more proof of some of the Raiders’ issues.

Facing a second-and-five at the Chargers 30, their inability to run the ball consistently forced a third down that, when the blocking up front faltered again, resulted in Carr taking a 6-yard sack.

Rather than scoring a tying touchdown, the Raiders moved backward. Instead of a manageable 46-yard field goal to further cut into the lead, Danial Carlson pushed a more formidable 52-yard attempt wide left.

Net result: A big fat zero.

The Chargers, sensing blood, marched 58 yards over 10 plays to essentially put the game out of reach on an 11-yard run by Austin Ekeler to make it 28-14.

Yes, it was the Raiders’ first loss of the season. No doubt, they would have readily signed up for a 3-1 start to this season, which is exactly where they find themselves.

But the record doesn’t hide some of the frustrating truths they face.

“We don’t start games nearly good enough yet,” said Carr, who finished 21 of 34 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Their inability to play efficient football early in games — with a big finger pointed directly at a rebuilt offensive line that simply hasn’t played well enough this year — has meant falling into huge holes.

Certainly, the weather delay that pushed kickoff back 35 minutes didn’t help matters. But the Chargers were dealing with the same situation and came out flying.

At home, against the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, Carr and the Raiders had the necessary firepower to bounce back and win after falling behind 14-0. But it was only a matter of time before the Raiders ventured too far into dangerous territory against an opponent too good to offer up an escape room.

The Chargers and Herbert were that opponent on Monday. Herbert, working against a Raiders defense that lost starting cornerback Travon Mullen and his backup, Damon Arnette, to first-half injuries and starting slot corner Nate Hobbs to a concussion in the second half, finished 25 of 38 for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Ekeler gained 117 yards on 15 carries and the Chargers churned out 168 yards on 34 carries.

The impressive balance is exactly what the Raiders seek. But an offensive line that has yet to jell simply could not get the necessary push.

So while the Chargers chewed up yards and clock, the Raiders could do neither while running for just 48 yards on 17 carries. The clock disparity told the tale: The Chargers had the ball for 34:42, the Raiders 25:18.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.