Raiders free agent marries WNBA star

Raiders free-agent center Hroniss Grasu and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu were married last weekend in Laguna Niguel, California.

Raiders center Hroniss Grasu (65) stretches during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu takes part in a competition against Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The longtime couple met as football and basketball stars at the University of Oregon. They were married in Laguna Niguel, California.

Among the guests were Vanessa Bryant and her daughter, Natalia. The late Kobe Bryant was a mentor to Ionescu, one of the WNBA’s marquee players.

Grasu has been in the Raiders’ organization since 2021, either on the practice squad or the active roster. He has played in a backup role.

