Raiders free agent RB ‘not stressing’ about future, hopes to return

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is a pending free agent but he’s hopeful he’ll get to play for coach Antonio Pierce again next season.

The computer lab Josh Jacobs helped build and open Friday at the Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood will be a long-term reminder of his legacy.

It’s more than just a chance to give back to a community the Raiders running back considers home. It’s an opportunity to impact and empower the hundreds of kids who utilize the workspace, computers and digital and financial training he and his partners are providing.

“The most important generation is the next generation,” Jacobs said. “So the kids that are growing up and seeing it and being influenced by all of these things that we’re doing … (I) think it’s dope.”

Now the question is how long Jacobs will remain with the Raiders.

He signed a one-year contract days before the season opener that expires in March. His professional future in Las Vegas is very much uncertain.

Jacobs has made it clear he wants to remain with the Raiders. But the business side of football leaves little in terms of guarantees.

He understands multiple factors will play a role in where he plays next year. Money is chief among them.

Jacobs played on an $11.8 million salary last season. He finished with 805 rushing yards, less than half of what he produced during the 2022 campaign, and missed the Raiders’ last four games with a quadriceps injury.

Second-year running back Zamir White shined in Jacobs’ absence. That means the Raiders have to decide whether to pay their veteran or roll with the younger and more cost effective White, who is scheduled to make $950,000 next year.

Jacobs is hopeful, but also practical.

“I trust in God’s plan,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, this is home for me. Regardless how it plays out, this is still somewhere I will forever keep a house and things like that. I will forever keep a home.”

Jacobs said he’s “not stressing” his future. He’s also staying clear of social media, a tool he’s used to deliver subtle messages in the past.

He took a hopeful tone instead Friday. He pointed to the Raiders’ improved vibe under coach Antonio Pierce. Jacobs is eager to build off the momentum that was built.

“Hopefully, we can get this ball rolling, make the playoffs and go (further),” Jacobs said. “And give the fans a lot to support.”

Jacobs is ecstatic Pierce was named the Raiders’ coach full time after leading the team on an interim basis for nine games. He’s also eager to meet new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and believes in the club’s direction under new general manager Tom Telesco.

“I trust the system and the guys that they’re putting together,” Jacobs said. “I know that the guys that they’re gonna bring back and the guys that they’re gonna bring in are going to be fully bought in. So it’s going to be a fun season.”

