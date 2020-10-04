89°F
Raiders

Raiders fumble away rally in loss to Bills

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2020 - 4:42 pm

The Buffalo Bills made the Raiders pay for a key fumble in the fourth quarter by taking control and going on to win 30-23 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders trailed by a touchdown when tight end Darren Waller fumbled in Bills territory. Josh Allen then completed a 49-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to set up a touchdown with 11:17 left and give them a tone-setting two-score advantage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

