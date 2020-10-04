Raiders fumble away rally in loss to Bills

A key fourth-quarter fumble led to the decisive touchdown by the Buffalo Bills in their victory Sunday over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) just gets the ball away past Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) after catching a touchdown pass over Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a touchdown catch over Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (18) is tripped up by Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A flag on the play is called against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches the game with his face mask down in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Raiders take the field before the start of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) cuts up field past Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch over Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mariela McMary, from left, with Liam Trimble, 5, his uncle Gene Valencia, mother Tanya Trimble, and aunt Jennifer Valencia, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Friends Monique Figueroa, Karina Callahand, Randy Garcia, Leighan Growther, and husband Dennis Growther, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Omar Vivas of Palm Springs, Calif., prepares food for a barbecue during a tailgate event before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Maria Morales, left, and her husband Lorenzo Morales pose during a tailgate before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) greets Raiders staff during warms ups before the start of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, middle, pumps up his team during warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) jokes around with teammates during warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Buffalo Bills made the Raiders pay for a key fumble in the fourth quarter by taking control and going on to win 30-23 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders trailed by a touchdown when tight end Darren Waller fumbled in Bills territory. Josh Allen then completed a 49-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to set up a touchdown with 11:17 left and give them a tone-setting two-score advantage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.