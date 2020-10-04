Raiders fumble away rally in loss to Bills
A key fourth-quarter fumble led to the decisive touchdown by the Buffalo Bills in their victory Sunday over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills made the Raiders pay for a key fumble in the fourth quarter by taking control and going on to win 30-23 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders trailed by a touchdown when tight end Darren Waller fumbled in Bills territory. Josh Allen then completed a 49-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to set up a touchdown with 11:17 left and give them a tone-setting two-score advantage.
