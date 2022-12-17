Raiders get 2 key offensive players back for Sunday

The Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow to the active roster from injured reserve, and both are eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) stretch during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow to the active roster from the injured reserve list Saturday, and both are eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders released wide receiver DJ Turner and tight end Jacob Hollister. They also elevated offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

Waller and Renfrow have been on injured reserve since Nov. 10 and missed the past five games.

It has been a frustrating season for Waller going back to training camp. The first of two hamstring injuries sidelined him for most of camp, and the second one has limited him to four full games. He hasn’t played since Oct. 10 in Kansas City.

It’s been the same type of season for Renfrow. A concussion in Week 2 and an oblique injury in early November have cost him seven games.

“It’s been frustrating for sure,” Renfrow said. “It’s given you the perspective of anything can change at any minute. Football can be taken away from you at any minute. So just enjoy the time you have, enjoy your teammates.”

Between them, Waller and Renfrow have played fewer than 29 percent of the offensive snaps. The grouping of Waller, Renfrow, Davante Adams and Derek Carr has played 43 of the 840 offensive snaps.

Carr is eager to get his two weapons back.

“For me, I would love to be able to see what it could be like and if we can just start getting better and see what that looks like,” Carr said. “See what it looks like when everyone’s there and what we planned on it looking like.”

Adams agreed: “We’ve been putting the thought together for months and months now. So, it’s about just making real action, doing something about it once we get out there and going to make plays.”

