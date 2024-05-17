Raiders mailbag: What’s the team’s record going to be?

Fans had questions about the Raiders’ offensive and defensive lines, their record and running back Dylan Laube in this week’s mailbag. We have answers.

5 things that stand out about the Raiders’ 2024 schedule

Raiders rookies, including cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25), take the field during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookies, including cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25), warm up during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie John Samuel Shenker (86) runs through drills as rookies running back Dylan Laube (23) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) look on during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks during a news conference before Raiders rookies' practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie running back Dylan Laube (23) sprints during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie running back Dylan Laube (23) catches the ball during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie running back Dylan Laube (23) catches the ball during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookies guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70), left, blocks offensive tackle Andrew Coker (73) during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) warms up during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie John Samuel Shenker (86) runs through drills during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ regular-season schedule is out, plus the team will begin organized team activities Tuesday.

In other words, football feels right around the corner.

Questions keep pouring in from Raiders fans as anticipation for the 2024 season rises.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): I know it’s early, but which position group are you more excited about going into the season: The offensive line or the defensive line?

Vincent Bonsignore: The defensive line is fascinating. It could end up being the Raiders’ biggest strength.

It features a dominant inside-outside duo now with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Each can take over games with their pass-rushing prowess.

The Raiders also have depth there. Defensive tackles John Jenkins and Adam Butler are steady, defensive end Malcolm Koonce is an emerging force and Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in last year’s draft, still has plenty of intrigue.

The offensive line is far less certain. Left tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James and guard Dylan Parham provide stability, but it’s unclear where Parham will play. He could stay at left guard, where he’s started the last two years, or move to his more natural position on the right with rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson joining the team. It’s a group that has promise.

The one question mark is right tackle. It looks like third-year pro Thayer Munford has the inside track on the job. The Raiders’ offensive line has a chance to be adequate if he can hold that spot down.

Ty in MO (@tyrusch): Do you think Dylan Laube could be the primary kick returner?

Bonsignore: Laube, a rookie running back from New Hampshire, offers a ton of intrigue as a runner and pass catcher.

His ticket to immediate playing time, however, rests on his ability to contribute on special teams. Laube has the necessary skills to be an effective returner under the NFL’s new kickoff rules. He needs to earn the job in camp, but the fact the Raiders drafted him in the seventh round is a sign they envision a role for him.

Dj concept (@Djconcept3): Do you think the NFL draft or Super Bowl will be held overseas at some point?

Bonsignore: The sense is the league will give all 30 of its markets — remember, Los Angeles and New York have two teams each — a chance to host the draft.

It’s going to take a while for that to happen. The NFL could look to move the draft to an international location after that.

It also seems inevitable the Super Bowl will be played outside the U.S. at some point.

John m (@john_m_98): Are we going 17-0?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ floor is six or seven wins. Their ceiling is nine or 10.

j (@Bloodshaman): What are the chances (barring injury) that neither Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew end up starting Week 1? (Kirk) Cousins theoretically could be available in a trade even with his no-trade clause and Ryan Tannehill is unsigned.

Bonsignore: O’Connell or Minshew will be the Raiders starting quarterback Week 1 barring injury.

The Falcons didn’t pay Cousins a $50 million signing bonus just to trade him before he plays a snap for them.

Des (@MackemRaider): Which free agent do you see the Raiders picking up? If not name which position.

Bonsignore: They could still add a cornerback.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.