Raiders’ 3-game preseason schedule finalized with times, dates

The Raiders’ preseason schedule includes two games at Allegiant Stadium before they open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) is out of range to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have finalized their three-game preseason schedule.

The schedule includes two games at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, then meet the San Francisco 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

The club opens the preseason with a 1 p.m. game Aug. 10 at the Minnesota Vikings.

The Raiders open the regular season at 1:05 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

