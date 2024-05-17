Raiders’ 3-game preseason schedule finalized with times, dates
The Raiders’ preseason schedule includes two games at Allegiant Stadium before they open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders have finalized their three-game preseason schedule.
The schedule includes two games at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, then meet the San Francisco 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
The club opens the preseason with a 1 p.m. game Aug. 10 at the Minnesota Vikings.
The Raiders open the regular season at 1:05 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
