Raiders' 3-game preseason schedule finalized with times, dates


Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) is out of range to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders mailbag: What's the team's record going to be?
Sportsbook posts lines on all 17 Raiders games

5 things that stand out about the Raiders' 2024 schedule

Raiders roasted again in Chargers' comedic schedule release video
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 9:59 am
 
Updated May 17, 2024 - 10:06 am

The Raiders have finalized their three-game preseason schedule.

The schedule includes two games at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, then meet the San Francisco 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

The club opens the preseason with a 1 p.m. game Aug. 10 at the Minnesota Vikings.

The Raiders open the regular season at 1:05 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

