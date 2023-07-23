103°F
Raiders News

Raiders get good news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s physical

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 8:55 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions at a news conference Friday, Marc ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions at a news conference Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After spending a bit of an anxious offseason hoping for the best with the health of new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders got some decidedly good news on Sunday morning.

Upon reporting to training camp with the Raiders’ veteran quarterbacks, Garoppolo took and passed his physical and has been given the green light to start camp unabated.

Garoppolo will be on the field, with no restrictions, when the Raiders start their first full team practice on Wednesday morning.

Garopplo, who is coming off a foot injury he suffered last December, was unable to pass a physical upon agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Raiders last March. In fact, team doctors discovered he needed surgery. As a result, the Raiders changed to the structure of Garoppolo’s contract by converting an $11.25 million signing bonus into actual salary and hinging the $33.75 million guarantee of the deal on his ability to pass his physical.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

