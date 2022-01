The Raiders received a special sendoff from Las Vegas’ public-safety agencies, which lined Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday as the team headed to Harry Reid International Airport.

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses with Raiders players, coaches and personnel are escorted by Metro to depart the city as officers and firefighters cheer them on as they line South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders received a special sendoff from Las Vegas’ public-safety agencies, which lined Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday as the team headed to Harry Reid International Airport.

The Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday.