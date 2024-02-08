Raiders GM adds experienced executive to front office

The Raiders are hiring an experienced executive general manager Tom Telesco is familiar with to a prominent front office role.

JoJo Wooden, director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Chargers, stands on the field as players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

Tom Telesco, left, and Antonio Pierce are introduced as general manager and coach during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders are expected to add Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden to their front office. Wooden has a long history with new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and is expected to hold a high-level position with the team.

Wooden was the one who replaced Telesco on an interim basis when the latter was fired by the Chargers in December.

Wooden, 54, played one season in the NFL with the Cardinals and has been an NFL executive since 1997. He worked in pro scouting and personnel with the New York Jets from 1997 to 2012. Telesco hired Wooden as his director of pro personnel when he took over the Chargers in 2013.

