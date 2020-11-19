Raiders have no new positive COVID-19 tests

The nine defensive players on the COVID-19 list moved a step closer to playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive early this week, is still not expected to play.

The Raiders had no new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday morning, according to a person close to the situation, and remain on target to get several several players on the COVID-19 list back in time for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram, defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers were all placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday as high-risk close contacts of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested virus for the virus on Tuesday, joining defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who was also placed on the list on Tuesday as a close contact of Ferrell.

All are eligible to return in time to play Sunday against the Chiefs, including Ferrell, provided they test negative over the next three to four days. But Ferrell is unlikely to play.

The Raiders will practice this week without at least nine defensive players, depending on the status of linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week.

Based on the timeline of Littleton’s arrival on the COVID-19 list, he should be closing in on a return, although he did not practice on Wednesday. Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, is unlikely to play on Sunday.

