Raiders holding open practices at Allegiant Stadium: Here’s what to know

The Raiders are inviting their fans to watch a practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday for the first time since 2021.

The club expects more than 40,000 people to show up, based on the online response for free tickets.

The Raiders’ practice at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 20 will also be open to the public. Both workouts are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

The practices are free and open to all fans who register for them on the Raiders’ website. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Raiders had a limited number of tickets still available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Returning home

The night practice at Allegiant Stadium will be one of the Raiders’ first workouts in Las Vegas since returning from training camp in Costa Mesa, California.

The team left town from July 23 to Aug. 8 for preseason preparations and team bonding. The Raiders held a night practice Tuesday at their Henderson headquarters, but they’re eager to open the doors of their home stadium to their fans.

The team wasn’t allowed to open its workouts to the public at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa because the city falls within the Rams and Chargers’ exclusive marketing region. The Raiders were thus only able to invite select guests and season-ticket holders.

The team previously held its training camps in Henderson after moving to Las Vegas. The Raiders hoped to go off-site in 2020 to their longtime training-camp home in Napa, California, but COVID-19 changed that.

Three-year wait

The only other time fans saw the team practice in Las Vegas before the season was at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

The Raiders’ Henderson headquarters has plenty of space for the team to get its work done, but not enough to comfortably welcome a large number of fans. Access to camp in previous years was also limited to select guests and season-ticket holders.

That all changes Wednesday when doors open at 4:30 p.m. The Raiders hope the energy their fans bring to Allegiant Stadium transfers to the players and leads to a productive practice.

The Raiders are opening a limited amount of free parking at Allegiant Stadium for the event. Paid parking is available at hotels and resorts across Interstate 15.

Fans can also travel to the Allegiant Stadium via the RTC bus service. Pickup is available from Red Rock Casino, Santa Fe Station & M Resort.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Cowboys at Raiders (preseason)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Fox, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -7, total 39