Raiders home-game tickets remain popular on secondary market

Raiders fans cheer for the team during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders home-game tickets continue to be a hot commodity on the secondary market, ranking second in the NFL on StubHub.

That should not come as a surprise to fans who flock to Allegiant Stadium during the football season. The Raiders have been among the top 10 every year since relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys are No. 1 on StubHub’s ticket demand list. The Pittsburgh Steelers are third, followed by the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

The results were based on cumulative ticket sales as of Monday on StubHub.

The Raiders are outselling the Steelers by 25 percent on StubHub. Ticket sales for the team have increased by 12 percent compared to this point last season.

Raiders home games account for two of the 10 most in-demand games on StubHub.

The Steelers-Raiders Oct. 13 game is second, behind the Steelers-Cowboys game Oct. 6 in Pittsburgh. The Kansas City Chiefs-Raiders Oct. 27 game is fourth.

The Steelers-Raiders matchup last season at Allegiant Stadium was the most in-demand game of the season.

Allegiant Stadium continues to be a major draw for fans outside of Las Vegas, with 89 percent of tickets purchased on StubHub outside the market — the highest among all 32 teams. Last season, 90 percent of ticket buyers were from out of town.

The Raiders’ 10 home games last season drew an average crowd of 56,972, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data. An average of 63 percent, or 35,892 per game, were from out of town, according to the data.

