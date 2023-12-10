Raiders honor victims of recent tragedies in pregame ceremony

The Raiders observed a moment of silence before Sunday’s game for the recent tragedies at UNLV and of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

The menorah is already lit with 4 candles outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders observed a moment of silence shortly before kickoff in tribute to two recent tragedies that struck the community.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby carried a UNLV flag and one that honored fallen Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix, who were killed in the line of duty Nov. 30.

The flags were presented at midfield along with the American flag during the pregame festivities before kickoff against the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

An announcement was made just before the national anthem, asking for a moment of silence for the troopers and the three professors who were killed in last week’s shooting at UNLV.

The Golden Knights host the Sharks in a 7 p.m. game at T-Mobile Arena and are also expected to honor the victims.

