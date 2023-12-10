57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders honor victims of recent tragedies in pregame ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 1:29 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2023 - 1:31 pm
The menorah is already lit with 4 candles outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minne ...
The menorah is already lit with 4 candles outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders observed a moment of silence shortly before kickoff in tribute to two recent tragedies that struck the community.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby carried a UNLV flag and one that honored fallen Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix, who were killed in the line of duty Nov. 30.

The flags were presented at midfield along with the American flag during the pregame festivities before kickoff against the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

An announcement was made just before the national anthem, asking for a moment of silence for the troopers and the three professors who were killed in last week’s shooting at UNLV.

The Golden Knights host the Sharks in a 7 p.m. game at T-Mobile Arena and are also expected to honor the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
2
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
3
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
4
Light it up: Aces taking center stage before Raiders-Vikings
Light it up: Aces taking center stage before Raiders-Vikings
5
Hill: ‘My Cause’ cleats offer Raiders rare chance to show humanity
Hill: ‘My Cause’ cleats offer Raiders rare chance to show humanity
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to play against Vikings
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders expect Maxx Crosby to play against Vikings
Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs
Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs
Raiders expect star pass rusher to play Sunday, but not left tackle
Raiders expect star pass rusher to play Sunday, but not left tackle
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings