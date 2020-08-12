108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Raiders

Raiders’ Jacobs not satisfied with rookie year, wants more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

In spite of setting a rookie franchise rushing record last year, don’t think Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is impressed.

The 1,150 yards the former Alabama star accumulated in just 13 games certainly caught the attention of the rest of the NFL. As did the healthy 4.8 yards per carry he averaged and the toughness he showed by playing through a painful shoulder injury for a large stretch of the season.

All good. All deserved. And certainly, Jacobs is thankful for the acknowledgment.

He just isn’t exactly dazzled. And he certainly isn’t satisfied.

Not when he knows there are yards he left on fields across the NFL, the result of a missed read here or an impatient cut there. So while everyone else is anointing him as one of the NFL’s next big things, he sees himself as a work in progress with plenty of ground to cover before closing the gap between potential and performance.

In fact, when asked to give himself a letter grade for last year, Jacobs could not go higher than a “B”

“It’s a lot of yards that I feel like I left on the table,” Jacobs said, explaining his reasoning. “It’s a lot of plays that I feel I should’ve and could’ve done more that I didn’t necessarily know how to do it the correct way.”

As a result, he fell short of his own goals. “I don’t think I accomplished what I set out to be,” Jacobs said. “I feel like I put a little dent in what I wanted to prove, but I think I have a long way to go.”

As he ponders his second NFL season, he is aware that he is no longer looked at as an unknown quantity. Instead, he’s seen as a bonafide weapon that opposing defenses will devote focus and defenders to stop. The challenge he faces is countering the defensive attention he is bound to see by being a more complete player.

“I’ve kind of established the mind aspect of my game. I feel like I want to improve that, but also blocking. I want to put some of that on film. Obviously, catching, too. My goal is to catch at least 60 balls this year.” Jacobs had 20 receptions last season.

To that end, he focused a lot this offseason on upgrading his skills as a pass receiver. Specifically the nuances and understanding of that part of the game. He’s trying to see things as a wide receiver would.

“I worked on a lot of things that receivers do,” he said. “Not necessarily just running back routes, whether it’s getting off the line or how it’s stacked on top. I’ve been working on all the technical things that receivers do. I’m trying to implement that into my own style and bring what I can to the table.”

A good starting point for getting the most out of his sophomore season is staying healthy from beginning to end. It’s something that alluded him last year thanks to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jacobs eventually returned to the game and then gritted his teeth through the next six games despite being clearly limited by the injury. The courage he showed further won over an already impressed locker room.

But by the last month of the season, the injury had taken a toll. In spite of his heavy objection, the Raiders held Jacobs out of three of their last four games, including the last two.

Given the nearly five yards per carry and the 18.6 carries he averaged in the 13 games he played , Jacobs easily lost out on 270 to 300 additional yards by missing those three games.

The Raiders, understanding Jacobs’ importance to their offense, have a plan in place to manage the second-year standout with the goal of getting him through the season.

It’s not necessarily a load management program, but the physicality of the position Jacobs plays mandates a level of monitoring of his work program. As an example, Jacobs was not on the field on Wednesday morning when the Raiders began their first day of actual football-related work.

“That’s the schedule that the trainers have me on ,” Jacobs said. “Some days I go in and some days I do less than others.”

As far as the shoulder, Jacobs said the issue is completely behind him. That, coupled with shedding a few pounds during the offseason, has left him in great shape to start the season.

“I don’t feel the shoulder at all,” he said. “I’ve been doing heavy reps all summer, multiple reps, and I haven’t felt it at all. So for the most part, this is the best my body has felt. I’m lighter than I was last year, so I feel pretty strong.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
2
Nick Kwiatkoski up for new challenge in Las Vegas
Nick Kwiatkoski up for new challenge in Las Vegas
3
Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown miss Raiders’ morning practice
Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown miss Raiders’ morning practice
4
Could a rookie fill Raiders’ need at linebacker?
Could a rookie fill Raiders’ need at linebacker?
5
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Recap Video
Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Ed Graney discuss Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown sitting out of Wednesday's practice, how a healthy Tyrell Williams can contribute on offense, give first impressions of the Raiders Henderson headquarters and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Jounral)
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams feels healthy again - Video
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams says he feels healthy again after dealing with plantar fasciitis last season.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs explains why he missed practice - Video
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs explains why he missed Wednesday's practice.
Jon Gruden gives update on Jacobs, Brown missing practice - Video
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden explains why running back Josh Jacobs and tackle Trent Brown were both missing from Wednesday's practice.
Kwiatkoski on Becoming a Raider, Learning their Defense - Video
Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski discusses how he's adjusting to playing on a new team, what it was like trying to learn the playbook virtually and how important it is that they're finally together working on the field in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Jason Witten ready for veteran role - Video
Longtime Dallas Cowboy turned Las Vegas Raider Jason Witten is looking forward to being a veteran leader with his new team. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Adam Hill discuss Witten's excitement.
Witten talks about finding a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
After spending 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and having a brief stint as a color commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, tight end Jason Witten discusses his decision to return to the NFL and moving on to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Maxx Crosby placed on COVID-19 reserve list - Video
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Vinny Bonsignore give an update on Crosby's status.
Takeaways with Violator and Raider Cody - VIDEO
On the Takeaways edition of the Vegas Nation podcast, host Heidi Fang spoke with fans known as Violator and Raider Cody about Raiders' owner Mark Davis' decision to have games without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020 and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden on offseason improvements to Raiders defense - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses how the players they acquired in the offseason help them improve on defense and some of his expectations for his defensive line. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders newcomers up to speed despite chaotic offseason
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was pleased by the retention of information the newcomers to the organization have shown so far despite the chaotic offseason brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gruden on what the Raiders plan is if a coach gets coronavirus - VIDEO
During a Thursday media availability Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about what kind of contingency plans are in place in the event that one of team's coaches catches coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden on what the Raiders plan is if a coach gets coronavirus - VIDEO
During a Thursday media availability Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about what kind of contingency plans are in place in the event that one of team's coaches catches coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.14 | NFL Opt Outs
Derek Carr never thought twice about playing this year. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Around the league players are opting out of the season. Allegiant stadium is ready for some football.
Olson on how Lynn Bowden, Henry Ruggs and other rookies fit in the Raiders offense - VIDEO
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson talked about Lynn Bowden, Jr.'s versatility and the weapon that he is on offense and how some of the team's other rookies will fit in their offensive schemes. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr 'tired of being disrespected' - Video
When asked if he considered opting out this season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he feels like he has a lot to prove to himself and is "tired of being disrespected." Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Ed Graney discuss Carr's comments.
Olson wants Carr to be more "creative", Carr on his third year in Gruden's offense - VIDEO
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said in a news conference on Tuesday that he wants quarterback Derek Carr to be more creative in his third year in the Gruden system. Carr comments on Olson's take and talks about the addition of Marcus Mariota to the team. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders QB Derek Carr explains why opting out wasn't an option for him - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr explains why opting out of the 2020 NFL season wasn't even a thought that crossed his mind during a news conference on Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders games will be without fans in 2020 - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Vinny Bonsignore discuss why there won't be fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020 and what the next course of action may be for Raiders fans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders to play without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020
The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas will be played at an empty Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Walk around Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
You can now walk around outside of Allegiant Stadium now that the construction fences have been taken down. (Angus Kelly, Kevin Cannon and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Takeaways with Heidi Fang: JT The Brick
Radio personality and Raiders host JT The Brick joins Heidi Fang to discuss the Raiders biggest position battles as the team starts training camp, who on the team he's expecting to have a big season and what the Raiders need to do to be a playoff team in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says he wants to beat coronavirus "into the ground" - VIDEO
As Raiders Training Camp got underway amid the coronavirus pandemic, head coach Jon Gruden talked about how the virus has affected people he knows, the NFL, the Raiders and commented on those opting out of the season because of it. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders release video of Henderson headquarters
On Thursday the Raiders released a video showcasing the interior of their new Henderson headquarters.
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Raiders Gruden, Ruggs update from training camp - Video
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he has not heard from any of his players on their choice to opt out from playing this season. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs says he feels 100 percent himself after suffering from a freak injury back in early June.
Gruden, Ruggs on expectations for the Raiders in 2020 - VIDEO
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on what improvements can be made to give the team a winning record and wide receiver Henry Ruggs talks about how he can contribute to the team in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Rookies Adjust to NFL is Different in a Coronavirus World - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and their number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, address how the coronavirus pandemic has affected rookies attempting to transition to the NFL. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.13 | Training Camp
This week's guests are Ed Graney and Tanner Muse. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Learn the procedures of this novel NFL training camp in 2020.
Raiders LB Tanner Muse ready for training camp - Video
Las Vegas Raiders rookie linebacker Tanner Muse recently signed a four-year contract with the team and is ready to finally get some hands-on work.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.12| Al Davis
This week's guest is Jon Kingdon, sharing his stories of former Raiders owner Al Davis. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Raiders likely to play in an empty Allegiant Stadium
On Sunday, Raiders owner Mark Davis said the team is likely to play without fans in its first season in Las Vegas
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Allegiant Stadium is on time, on budget - Video
With two weeks until the anticipated July 31 substantial completion date for Allegiant Stadium, crews are on task and on budget with the $2 billion project.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
THE LATEST