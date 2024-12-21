Raiders-Jaguars preview: Odds, players to watch and prediction

The Raiders will look to snap their 10-game losing streak when they host a struggling Jaguars team at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jets defeated the Jaguars 32-25. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) secures a pass as Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton (55) moves in for the stop during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) together during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raiders’ game against the Jaguars on Sunday, which may not seem like a high-stakes matchup on the surface, features two teams with plenty on the line.

The Raiders (2-12) have lost 10 straight games. They’d like to get a win to start building some positive vibes before the offseason, but they’re also in the mix to secure the top pick in the draft.

Jacksonville (3-11) is right there as well after dropping six of its last seven games.

Game information

■ Who: Jaguars at Raiders

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Raiders -1, total 40½

Series history

The Jaguars hold a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1996.

The most interesting game between the two teams happened Dec. 15, 2019, in the Raiders’ final game at the Oakland Coliseum.

They held a 16-6 lead at home before then-Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Chris Conley in the final six minutes. That sent Oakland fans home angry and disappointed after a 20-16 loss.

Last meeting

Nov. 6, 2022 — The Jaguars outscored the Raiders 17-0 in the second half to rally for a 27-20 win in Jacksonville.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. His 4-yard rushing touchdown four seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Jaguars their first lead of the day.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, who let a 17-0 lead slip away.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell will throw more than two touchdown passes for just the second time in his career. He threw four against the Chargers last season on Dec. 14, 2023.

2. Both teams will record at least three sacks and force at least two turnovers.

3. Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange will record his first touchdown reception since Oct. 6.

Storyline

Getting the top pick in the draft should be the Raiders’ goal.

But the team has remained competitive despite its results. Several of its games during this losing streak have come down to the wire. The Raiders are probably playing better than the Jaguars at this point.

Yes, it would be in the organization’s best interest to lose out.

Players and coaches have jobs on the line, however, and aren’t going to stop fighting.

Jacksonville is also in the mix for the top pick. Don’t let anyone tell you this game doesn’t matter.

When the Raiders have the ball

O’Connell will likely return Sunday after missing the Raiders’ last game with a knee injury.

The 2023 fourth-round pick has limitations. He lacks mobility and creativity. But he gives the team a better chance of pushing the ball downfield than backup Desmond Ridder.

O’Connell’s return will be welcome news for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Neither had much of an impact Monday with Ridder starting against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker may also get more opportunities on deep shots with O’Connell back.

At running back, veteran Alexander Mattison will return to the starting role. Sincere McCormick’s brief run of success was ended by an ankle injury Monday that will keep him out the rest of the season.

Mattison is steady, though not explosive. Veteran Ameer Abdullah, a good receiving option out of the backfield, should get plenty of work as well.

The Raiders’ biggest concern has to be Jacksonville’s imposing defensive line. The Jaguars are tied for 29th in the NFL in sacks with 26, but they have enough individual talent to be scary.

When the Jaguars have the ball

Jacksonville is starting quarterback Mac Jones with Trevor Lawrence out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Jones, a 2021 first-round pick by the Patriots, has plenty of ability. But there’s a reason New England moved on from him in the offseason. Jones has thrown two interceptions in three of his seven appearances this season.

His best path to success is throwing the ball to rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has eight touchdowns this season. Thomas is by far the Jaguars’ most dangerous weapon.

Etienne and Tank Bigsby are good running backs, though Jacksonville ranks 25th in the league with 101.6 rushing yards per game.

Injury report

■ Raiders: DOUBTFUL: LG Jordan Meredith (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Nate Hobbs (illness), LB Kana’i Mauga (illness), CB Sam Webb (back/illness). FULL: RB Alexander Mattison (neck), WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle), QB Aidan O’Connell (knee), QB Desmond Ridder (hip).

■ Jaguars: LIMITED: LG Ezra Cleveland (knee), LT Walker Little (ankle), RG Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), TE Brenton Stranger (shoulder).

The pick

Raiders 30, Jaguars 24

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.