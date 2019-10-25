Raiders’ Johnathan Abram interviews fellow rookie Isaiah Johnson

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie defensive backs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson have plenty of confidence in their fellow rookie Trayvon Mullen, as the second-round pick will make the first start of his career against the Texans on Sunday.

Both Abram and Johnson are currently on injured reserve, though Johnson has been designated to return and has been practicing for the last couple weeks. He’s likely to be activated for the Raiders’ Thursday Night Football contest against the Chargers in Week 10.

But as for this week, Johnson said he’s seen a lot of progress from Mullen as the season has progressed. Mullen will face a tough challenge going against the Texans this week, but Mullen believes Johnson can handle it.

“I feel like Tray took the time to learn from the vets that we did have on the team,” Johnson said. “He’s been waiting for his opportunity to play, and we expect a lot of him this week. I know everybody sees it as a rookie going into great competition, but I see it as a starter going in and doing his job. And I think Tray’s going to go in and execute.”

Check the video to see Abram’s entire one-on-one interview with his fellow rookie defensive back.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.