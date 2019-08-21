Raiders’ Johnathan Abram ready for Las Vegas move

The Raiders may not be ready to move to Las Vegas until 2020, but that hasn’t stopped Johnathan Abram from itching to go in the meantime.

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, I’m ready,” he said.

He’s worried about the heat. It is “a true desert,” after all, he said. Yet, the rookie safety is raring to translocate to the Las Vegas Valley.

His wife, Bri’Anna, thinks they’re going to buy up a big plot of land and build a pond so Johnathan can fish. He plans to care for several horses and buy his daughter a pony, he said.

The Abrams discussed that and more in a sit-down with the Vegas Nation crew.

