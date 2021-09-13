Raiders’ Josh Jacobs active for Monday Night Football

In a big surprise, defensive end Cle Ferrell, who was dealing with a back issue but practiced last week, is on the inactive list.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

After dealing with an illness over the weekend that put his status for Monday night in doubt, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is on the active roster for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

As expected, Richie Incognito, who has been dealing with a calf injury since mid-August, is among the Raiders on the inactive list.

The others: Safety Roderic Teamer, quarterback Nate Peterman, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and tight end Nick Bowers.

