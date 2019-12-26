Raiders’ Josh Jacobs undergoes surgery for infection

The Raiders released a statement that said Jacobs woke up Wednesday with discomfort in his leg, was evaluated and treated for a “superficial skin infection.”

ALAMEDA, Calif — Running back Josh Jacobs posted a video of himself on social media late Wednesday night from a hospital room with a comment: “surgery went great fastest surgery ever”

With Jacobs distinguishing himself as one of the Raiders’ most valuable assets during his rookie season, the whole episode caused quite the Christmas night stir. By Thursday morning, there was clarity.

The Raiders released a statement that said Jacobs woke up Wednesday with discomfort in his leg, was evaluated and treated for a “superficial skin infection.”

His status for Sunday’s season-finale against the Denver Broncos remains in question, although that was the case prior to surgery as Jacobs is still dealing with a fractured right shoulder blade. The injury has sidelined Jacobs in two of the last three games, including last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacobs has rushed for a franchise rookie record 1,150 yards on 242 carries.

The Raiders (7-8) are mathematically alive for the last AFC Wild Card berth, and the presence of Jacobs can help their cause. To advance to the playoffs, they need to beat the Broncos and for the Steelers, the Titans and the Jaguars to lose. In addition, they need one team to win among the Lions, Bears, Patriots or Chiefs.

