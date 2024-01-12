Raiders land 2 players on AP’s NFL All-Pro teams

Two Raiders standouts were named among the best players at their positions in The Associated Press’ annual NFL All-Pro teams.

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Raiders players were named to The Associated Press’ All-Pro teams Friday.

Punter AJ Cole was named to the first team, while edge rusher Maxx Crosby was placed on the second team. The rosters were selected by a panel of 50 media members.

Cole averaged 50.4 yards on 75 punts in 2023. He received 36 first-place votes, 32 more than second-place Bryan Anger of Dallas.

Crosby finished fourth in the voting among edge rushers behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Dallas’ Micah Parsons. Crosby finished the season with a career-high 90 tackles, including 14½ sacks and 23 tackles for losses.

