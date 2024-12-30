49°F
Raiders News

Raiders learn date, kickoff time for Week 18 game against Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2024 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2024 - 8:48 pm

The Raiders’ season finale against the Chargers will be Jan. 5, the NFL announced Sunday.

Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium and the game will be televised on CBS.

The Raiders (4-12) lost to Los Angeles 22-10 in Week 1. The Chargers (10-6) clinched a playoff berth Saturday with their 40-7 win over the Patriots.

