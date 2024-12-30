Raiders learn date, kickoff time for Week 18 game against Chargers
The Raiders have a kickoff time and date for their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium against the Chargers.
The Raiders’ season finale against the Chargers will be Jan. 5, the NFL announced Sunday.
Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium and the game will be televised on CBS.
The Raiders (4-12) lost to Los Angeles 22-10 in Week 1. The Chargers (10-6) clinched a playoff berth Saturday with their 40-7 win over the Patriots.
